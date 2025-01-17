Serial Jersey City Burglar Busted In Bayonne: Police

At 4:02 p.m., officers responded to Tiger's Deli 1225 Kennedy Blvd. on a report of a burglary in process, Bayonne police said. Shortly thereafter, officers located Roshawn Simmons, who was wearing the exact clothing description and was confirmed as the burglar. He was placed under arrest, police said.

A search of Simmons resulted in the recovery of money believed to be removed from the store, police said. Various burglar tools were located in the immediate area where he was apprehended, police said.

While on scene, officers recalled two prior burglaries that occurred last month where Simmons' clothing and modus operandi were an exact match for this incident, police said.

He was charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of theft, three counts of possession of burglar's tools, two counts of criminal mischief and hindering apprehension, police said.

