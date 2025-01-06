Man Struck In Head With Stick At Bayonne Bus Stop: Police

At 7:07 a.m., officers responded to a fight at the bus stop at 27th Street and Kennedy Boulevard, Bayonne police said. The victim told officers that while he was waiting for the bus, he was struck in the head by Louis Gomez with an unknown object and was defending himself, police said. The object was later revealed to be a wooden stick, police said.

Gomez was charged with aggravated assault and multiple weapons offenses, police said. The victim suffered an injury to his hand as a result of the assault and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

