Child Intentionally Breaks Seagull's Wing With Baseball Near Avalon Hotel: Officials

An animal control group was looking for whoever intentionally broke a seagull's wing near a beachfront hotel in Avalon, officials said.

A seagull was reportedly injured intentionally by a child with a baseball in front of ICONA Avalon in Avalon, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (left) and Facebook - Shore Animal Control (right)
Chris Spiker
Shore Animal Control responded to a seagull injured near ICONA Avalon, the Seaville company said in a Facebook post on Sunday, Aug. 25. 

A child reportedly threw a baseball at the shorebird and broke one of its wings in front of the Dune Drive resort.

In an unrelated incident back in July, a Cape May man was accused of decapitating a seagull on the boardwalk in North Wildwood. Franklin Zeigler, 29, was charged with third-degree animal cruelty, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Anyone who saw the incident at ICONA Avalon should call Shore Animal Control at 1-800-351-1822 or the Avalon Police Department at 609-967-3411.

