Child Intentionally Breaks Seagull's Wing With Baseball Near Avalon Hotel: Officials

Shore Animal Control responded to a seagull injured near ICONA Avalon, the Seaville company said in a Facebook post on Sunday, Aug. 25.

A child reportedly threw a baseball at the shorebird and broke one of its wings in front of the Dune Drive resort.

In an unrelated incident back in July, a Cape May man was accused of decapitating a seagull on the boardwalk in North Wildwood. Franklin Zeigler, 29, was charged with third-degree animal cruelty, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Anyone who saw the incident at ICONA Avalon should call Shore Animal Control at 1-800-351-1822 or the Avalon Police Department at 609-967-3411.

