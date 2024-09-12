Just Tap It In... Extras Wanted For 'Happy Gilmore 2' Filming In Atlantic Highlands

"Happy Gilmore 2" is looking for extras for scenes recorded in Atlantic Highlands, according to a listing on Backstage. Scenes will be shot on Monday, Sept. 16.

The film's crew said it wants men 18 and older to play 1990s golf tournament fans. Extras shouldn't have "super modern hairstyles" and should wear nondescript golfing or casual clothing.

The non-Screen Actors Guild background rate pays $176 for 10 hours.

The sequel to Adam Sandler's 1996 hit movie "Happy Gilmore" will stream on Netflix, which began production on Monday, Sept. 9. The streaming platform's Instagram page made the announcement by posting a picture of Gilmore's retro Boston Bruins jersey from the first movie.

Several parts of the new adaptation will be filmed in North Jersey. Sandler has been spotted getting coffee at LOKL Cafe in Morristown in September.

Sandler will return in his role as Gilmore along with Christopher McDonald as his nemesis McGavin, according to IMDb. Some expected new cast additions include rapper Bad Bunny, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and actor Nick Swardson.

You can click here to apply to be an extra for the Atlantic Highlands filming of "Happy Gilmore 2".

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic Highlands-Highlands and receive free news updates.