Former MMA Fighter Sentenced For Deadly Stabbing At Atlantic City Casino

Andrew Osborne, 35, was sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 22 to 25 years in state prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He pleaded guilty on Thursday, May 30 to first-degree aggravated manslaughter.

Prosecutors said Osborne admitted to stabbing 47-year-old Brian Wilkinson of Egg Harbor Township to death in a hotel room at Ocean Casino Resort on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Osborne then went back to Philadelphia with his wife and police arrested him there.

Osborne was indicted on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. He was charged with first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Wilkinson's obituary from Adams-Perfect Funeral Home said he graduated from Absegami High School in 1994. He worked for 15 years at a construction company and then as a bookkeeper "in the medical field."

According to MMA database website Tapology, Osborne had a 7-11-1 professional record as a fighter and last fought in August 2017. His 2013 bout in the Professional Fighters League against Ozzy Dugulubgov at Revel Casino (Ocean Casino Resort's former name) was featured on NBC Sports Network.

Osborne must serve more than 21 years in prison before he's eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act.

