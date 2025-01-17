Former AC Housing Authority Coordinator Fraudulently Obtained Covid-19 Relief Funds: Feds

Luquay Zahir previously served as Ross Family Service Coordinator for the Atlantic City Housing Authority and Urban Redevelopment Agency when unlawfully obtained the funds, Acting U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna said.

In 2020 and 2021, Zahir obtained more than $30,000 through a Paycheck Protection Program loan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan advance issued under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act by submitting an application on behalf of a business he claimed to own, which he described in the application only as "Advertising Sales," Khanna said.

In the application, Zahir provided the address of his residence in Atlantic City as the business address, Khanna said. Surveillance conducted by law enforcement revealed that the Atlantic City Residence was a single-family apartment that was not suitable for a 10 employee business, Khanna said. Additionally, over two days of physical surveillance conducted at the Atlantic City Residence after the period for which Zahir sought EIDL funds, law enforcement did not observe any employees entering or exiting the Atlantic City Residence, Khanna said.

Zahir, who pleaded guilty to two counts of making false statements to influence the U.S. Small Business Administration and wire fraud, faces up to 20 years in prison, Khanna said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic City and receive free news updates.