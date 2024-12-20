Atlantic City Police Officer Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges, Department Says

Warren Young, 29, of Brigantine, was charged on Wednesday, Dec. 18, after detectives from the Criminal Investigations Section and Internal Affairs Section uncovered incidents of domestic violence that occurred throughout the year, the agency said Friday, Dec. 20.

The allegations included pointing a firearm during one incident, possessing scissors during an argument, and assaulting his wife, authorities said.

Young, who joined the department in April 2019, has been suspended without pay. He faces multiple charges, including two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault, harassment, and simple assault.

Following his arrest, Young was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The Atlantic City Police Department encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact their Criminal Investigations Unit at 609-347-5766 or submit an anonymous tip via text to tip411 (847411), beginning the message with ACPD.

