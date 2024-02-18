Man Steals Snickers Bar In Yorktown, Police Say

The arrest followed an incident on Thursday, Feb. 8 at around 10:30 a.m., when an employee at the COCO Farms store at 3700 Barger St. in Yorktown reported a larceny to the town's police department.

According to Yorktown Police, an officer arrived at the store and met with the employee. After an investigation, it was determined that 55-year-old Bronx resident Roberto Rodriguez had put a Snickers Almond candy bar in his pants pocket before leaving the store without paying, depriving the store of $2.49, authorities said.

The officer later contacted Rodriguez and days later, on Saturday, Feb. 10 at around 4:20 p.m., he arrived at Yorktown Police headquarters and was arrested.

Rodriguez was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor. He was later released on his own recognizance and will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

