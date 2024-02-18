Fair 35°

SHARE

Man Steals Snickers Bar In Yorktown, Police Say

As proof that the law applies to even the smallest crimes, a 55-year-old man was nabbed after pocketing a Snickers candy bar without paying for it at a Northern Westchester store, police said.

The Snickers bar was taken from the COCO Farms store at 3700 Barger St. in Yorktown, police said.

The Snickers bar was taken from the COCO Farms store at 3700 Barger St. in Yorktown, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Wikimedia Commons via Famartin
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The arrest followed an incident on Thursday, Feb. 8 at around 10:30 a.m., when an employee at the COCO Farms store at 3700 Barger St. in Yorktown reported a larceny to the town's police department. 

According to Yorktown Police, an officer arrived at the store and met with the employee. After an investigation, it was determined that 55-year-old Bronx resident Roberto Rodriguez had put a Snickers Almond candy bar in his pants pocket before leaving the store without paying, depriving the store of $2.49, authorities said.

The officer later contacted Rodriguez and days later, on Saturday, Feb. 10 at around 4:20 p.m., he arrived at Yorktown Police headquarters and was arrested. 

Rodriguez was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor. He was later released on his own recognizance and will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Feb. 27. 

to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE