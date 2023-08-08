Woman Hits Child With Car In Yorktown Crosswalk, Drives Away: Police

The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 2 just after 7 p.m., when Yorktown Police received a report of a vehicle hitting two pedestrians on East Main Street and driving away.

Officers soon responded to the scene to give aid to the two victims, one of whom was a young child, according to Yorktown Police. Both were taken to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities also began the search for the suspect and notified surrounding police agencies of the incident in hopes that they would be quickly caught.

Soon enough, the vehicle alleged to have been involved in the hit-and-run was pulled over by state police in Cortlandt Manor on Oregon Road. Yorktown officers quickly arrived and identified the suspect as 26-year-old Sara Hussein of Yonkers.

An investigation into the incident determined that Hussein had allegedly failed to yield the right of way to the two victims while they were walking on the crosswalk, hitting them both and causing them minor injuries.

Police also realized that Hussein had no license plates affixed to her car, according to authorities. She was then arrested and charged with:

Two counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident;

Two counts of failure to yield the right of way to pedestrians in a crosswalk;

Another traffic infraction.

After her arrest was processed, Hussein was issued traffic tickets and released on her own recognizance. She will appear in the Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

