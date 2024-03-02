Woman Hides Stolen Merchandise Inside Occupied Stroller At Yorktown Store: Police

Ashley Spooner of Peekskill was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 29 in connection with a larceny that happened in January at Dick's Sporting Goods in the Jefferson Valley Mall at 650 Lee Boulevard in Yorktown, according to the town's police department,

On the day of the incident, Tuesday, Jan. 23 at around 1 p.m., police arrived at Dick's Sporting Goods and began investigating the theft. Authorities soon determined that the suspect, later identified as Spooner, had concealed $104.95 worth of stolen merchandise in a baby stroller with a child inside, authorities said.

A warrant for Spooner's arrest was then issued on Monday, Feb. 26. Days later, on Thursday, Spooner was detained by Westchester County Police following an unrelated traffic stop on East Main Street in Yorktown. A Yorktown Police officer then responded and arrested her in connection with the larceny at Dick's.

Spooner was charged with petit larceny and endangering the welfare of a child. She was later released on her own recognizance and will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, March 12.

