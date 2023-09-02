Woman Caught With Stolen High Heels, Prescription Drugs In Yorktown: Police

The woman's arrest stemmed from an incident on Monday, Aug. 28 around 3 p.m., when a Yorktown Police detective at the Jefferson Valley Mall allegedly saw the suspect leave Macy's with a bag that did not have the store's logo on it, take out a pair of high-heeled shoes, and put it in her vehicle.

According to Yorktown Police, the detective then called the store's loss prevention staff, who confirmed that the woman had not paid for merchandise before leaving the store.

A short time after this, the woman was pulled over by another Yorktown officer while traveling on Route 6 because her view had been allegedly blocked by objects hanging from her rearview mirror, police said.

During the traffic stop, authorities determined that the woman, identified as Bronx resident Tina Perrone, age 36, had stolen two pairs of high-heeled shoes from the store and was also in possession of a quantity of Clonazepam, Alprazolam, and Adderall.

Perrone was then arrested and charged with:

Three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Petit larceny;

Fifth-degree possession of stolen property.

Perrone was later released on her own recognizance and will appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.