Vehicle Break-Ins In Yorktown Under Investigation: Here's Where

Authorities are asking for help from the public as they investigate a spate of vehicle break-ins in Northern Westchester. 

The incidents happened in the Fox Meadow part of Yorktown, police said.
Ben Crnic
The incidents happened overnight on Sunday, Oct. 8 in the Fox Meadow area of Yorktown, Yorktown Police announced. 

According to the department, several unlocked vehicles in the area were rummaged through, prompting police to ask residents for any information or camera footage that may have captured the suspects. 

Anyone with any information can contact the department by emailing info@yorktownpd.org. 

"Whether you park your vehicles in the street or in your driveway, please remember to keep those doors locked and to not store any valuables inside," the department said on social media. 

