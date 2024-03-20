Trio Nabbed In Car With Over $3K Of Stolen Products On Taconic Parkway In Yorktown: Police

The arrests stemmed from an incident on Wednesday, March 13 just before 7:30 p.m., when an officer pulled over a vehicle on the Taconic State Parkway in Yorktown, the town's police department said on Monday, March 18.

While investigating, the officer found stolen merchandise inside the car with a value of more than $3,000. Police then contained the merchandise's owner, who confirmed to officers that it had been stolen, Yorktown Police said.

The owner also told authorities that the suspects had stolen the merchandise only minutes before the traffic stop, according to police. The location where the merchandise was stolen from was not released by the department.

The three women inside the vehicle were then arrested. Police identified them as:

Yonkers resident Linda Jackson, age 51;

Mount Vernon resident Syiesha Tyshira Divine Jackson, age 30;

Yonkers resident Cele Petersen, age 22.

Both Jackson and Divine Jackson were charged with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, while Petersen was charged with operating with a suspended registration, according to authorities.

The trio was later released on their own recognizance pending future court dates.

