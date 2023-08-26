Suspects Steal Cash, Jewelry Using Sleight Hand Techniques In Yorktown: Police

Both incidents happened within a few days of each other in Yorktown, the town's police department announced on Wednesday, Aug. 23, in addition to releasing surveillance photos of the four suspects.

The first theft happened at an unnamed bank in Jefferson Valley when a senior citizen was approached by a woman wearing a baseball cap after withdrawing funds from the bank and getting in her vehicle.

According to police, the woman told the victim not to back up and claimed there was something behind her rear tire. As the victim got out of her vehicle to check if something was there, a second male suspect reached into the car and removed the bank envelope containing the withdrawn funds.

Both suspects then walked away from the scene. Authorities later saw on surveillance footage that the woman had dropped paper clips under the woman's tire, police said.

The two suspects were later taken into custody in upstate New York and face charges in numerous jurisdictions, Yorktown Police said. They were also allegedly involved in a theft at a Chase Bank location in Briarcliff Manor, according to the village's police department.

The second incident happened at an unnamed supermarket in the Yorktown Heights business district, where a senior citizen was approached by a man and woman who were trying to sell jewelry in the parking lot.

One of the suspects, who was seen wearing a button-down shirt, shorts, and sandals, began talking with the victim and suggested that they try on a necklace. While the second suspect placed this necklace on the victim, the first suspect then removed the necklace they were already wearing, police said.

After this, the two suspects then drove away in a Jeep that was caught on surveillance footage. They have not yet been caught.

In the aftermath of these two incidents, Yorktown Police issued a warning to residents to be aware of their surroundings.

"Whether it's leaving the bank, the mall, the supermarket, the gym, etc., no one should be approaching you cold in a parking lot," the department said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects still at large is asked to call 914-962-4141.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

