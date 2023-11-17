Staff Member Strikes Student In Head At Yorktown School: Police

Orange County resident Manuel Pirella of Newburgh, age 38, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 16 in connection with an incident that happened at the Shrub Oak International School in Yorktown at 3151 Stony St., Yorktown Police announced.

According to the department, on Saturday, Oct. 21 around 1:45 p.m., Yorktown officers received a report from the administration at the school that a student had been struck in the head by a former staff member. Additionally, the former staff member allegedly used a desk to menace the student during the same incident, according to police.

Detectives then began an investigation which resulted in Pirella's arrest on Thursday. He was charged with:

First-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent person;

Second-degree menacing.

Pirella was later released on his own recognizance after being arraigned in court. An order of protection was also issued on behalf of the victim.

He will re-appear in the Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Dec. 7.

