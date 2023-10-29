Light Rain Fog/Mist 51°

Shoplifter Caught With Crack Cocaine After Stealing From Jefferson Valley Mall: Police

A Hudson Valley man faces several charges after he was caught with crack cocaine and stolen merchandise from both a Macy's and LensCrafters in a Northern Westchester mall, police said.

The theft happened at the Macy's store in the Jefferson Valley Mall at 700 Lee Blvd. in Yorktown, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
The arrest resulted from an incident on Thursday, Oct. 26 around 5:40 p.m., when Yorktown Police were alerted of a shoplifter running from a Macy's Loss Prevention associate at the Jefferson Valley Mall. 

According to the department, several officers responded to the scene and apprehended the shoplifter, who was identified as Dutchess County resident Richard Carter of Beacon, age 61. 

An investigation eventually determined that Carter had stolen merchandise from Macy's and LensCrafters inside the mall. Officers also found that he was in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, police said. 

Carter was then arrested and charged with: 

  • Petit larceny;
  • Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property;
  • Seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance;
  • Fourth-degree possession of stolen property.

Carter was later arraigned in court and remanded to Westchester County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Saturday, Nov. 11.

