Several students were hospitalized after an SUV collided with a school bus in Northern Westchester after its driver suffered a medical emergency.

The crash happened on Friday, April 12 at around 9:30 a.m., when an SUV hit a school bus on Route 132 (Old Yorktown Road) in Yorktown between Barger Street and Wildwood Street, according to Yorktown Police.

A preliminary investigation into the crash determined that the SUV's driver suffered a medical emergency before the crash, police said.

Five high school-aged students and the bus driver were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries that now appear to be non-life-threatening. The SUV's driver was also hospitalized and their condition is currently unknown, according to the department.

No criminality is currently suspected in connection with the crash.

The incident caused Route 132 to close between Barger Street and Wildwood Street. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

