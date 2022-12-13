Woman Charged With Stealing Over $3K Of Property From Mall In Yorktown: Police

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with both stealing over $3,000 worth of property from a mall in Northern Westchester and possessing counterfeit money, police said.

On Friday, Dec. 9, around 4:20 p.m., police responded to a reported larceny in Yorktown Heights at the Jefferson Valley Mall. While at the mall, authorities were then notified that the suspect's vehicle was driving south on Gomer Street, and found the vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the road with the suspect standing outside holding the stolen merchandise, according to Yorktown Police.

After a short investigation, police realized that the suspect, identified as New York City resident Patricia Munoz, was in possession of both the stolen property and multiple counterfeit $100 bills with two separate counterfeit serial numbers, authorities said.

Munoz was arraigned in Yorktown Justice Court and is currently held in Westchester County Jail. Police said she is charged with the following:

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Munoz will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.