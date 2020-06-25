Westchester Man Busted Selling Fireworks Out Of Trunk, Police Seize 28 Cases Worth $10K

A Westchester man was arrested for selling illegal fireworks from the trunk of his car, police said.

The Yonkers Police Department busted a 34-year-old city man this week, seizing 28 cases of fireworks from his home valued at approximately $10,000.

“Fireworks are illegal in the City of Yonkers and Westchester County," police said. "They can cause serious physical injury or even death when mishandled, pose a fire hazard to our densely populated residential neighborhoods, and impact the quality-of-life of our residents and pets."

In recent weeks, there have been dozens of complaints from Westchester residents regarding fireworks being set off in the middle of the night.

"While New York State did pass a law for permissible use of some fireworks, Westchester County and Yonkers did not participate and have opted out of this law," Police Commissioner John Mueller said. “The use of any fireworks in Yonkers is illegal.

"If used improperly, fireworks can be extremely dangerous and put members of the public at substantial risk for personal injury or property damage. Emergency room statistics for injuries put children at a higher risk of injury.

“Yonkers is a densely populated city and as such, make the use of fireworks all the more dangerous.”

Police said that active complaints about fireworks going off should be called into the dispatch center at (914) 377-7900.

Anyone with information regarding the sale or storage of fireworks can contact investigators anonymously by texting the key word YPD with the tip to 847411.

