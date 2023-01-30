Vehicle Blaze Leaves Car Seared On Busy Yorktown Road

Firefighters were called to put out a raging vehicle fire on a main road in Northern Westchester.

The fire happened on Sunday, Jan. 29 around 1:50 p.m., when firefighters in Yorktown responded to the intersection of Crompond Road (Route 202) and the Taconic State Parkway northbound exit ramp to put out the blaze.

Just under two dozen firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, which left the vehicle heavily damaged and burned.

Luckily, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

