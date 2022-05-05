Contact Us
Breaking News: Northern Westchester Man Killed In Three-Car Crash
Trio Stole $3.9K Worth Of Items From Mohegan Lake Supermarket, Police Say

Police are searching for three people accused of stealing over-the-counter medications worth more than $3,900 from a Northern Westchester County supermarket.
Police are searching for three people accused of stealing over-the-counter medications worth more than $3,900 from a Northern Westchester County supermarket.

The merchandise was stolen from the ACME Supermarket on East Main St. in Mohegan Lake, according to a report from New York State Police on Thursday, May 5.

Police said the three suspects also tried to steal medication from the ACME Supermarket in Yorktown, but they were interrupted and fled the scene in a red or maroon four-door sedan.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call the New York State Police at 914-769-2600 and refer to case #10805806.

