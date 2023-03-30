Stolen Vehicle Caught On Taconic State Parkway In Yorktown, Police Say

A man with a suspended license faces charges after he was allegedly caught driving a stolen vehicle on the Taconic State Parkway in Northern Westchester, police said.

The incident happened on Tuesday, March 28, when police in Yorktown were alerted that an alleged stolen vehicle was traveling northbound on the Taconic State Parkway, according to Yorktown Police.

An officer then soon located the vehicle and pulled it over, eventually confirming that it had been stolen from Queens.

The driver, identified as 56-year-old Emanuel Marks of New York City, was found to allegedly have had a suspended license and had been operating without an interlock device, which prevents drivers from operating a car without a breathalyzer.

Marks was then arrested and charged with the following:

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation;

Using other vehicle without an interlock device.

Marks was arraigned in Yorktown Justice Court and remanded to Westchester County Jail. He will appear in court on Friday, March 31.

