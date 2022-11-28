Person Trapped After Vehicle Rolls Over In Yorktown Heights

A person had to be rescued after they were trapped inside a rolled-over vehicle in Northern Westchester.

On Sunday, Nov. 27 around 12:20 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of an overturned vehicle in Yorktown Heights on Crow Hill Road in the area of Colonial Hill Road, according to the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department.

After arriving at the scene, fire officials found one person trapped inside the vehicle, and determined that another occupant had already left the scene on foot, fire officials said.

The trapped passenger was freed in less than 10 minutes after fire officials stabilized the vehicle with cribbing, struts, and then performed a “dirty side tie back," according to the department.

The passenger was then taken to a hospital in the area for treatment, and the scene was turned over to Yorktown Police, officials said.

It is not yet clear why the vehicle rolled over.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

