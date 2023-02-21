Man Steals Clothes From BJ's Club In Yorktown, Caught In Traffic Stop: Police

A man faces charges after making away with numerous pieces of clothing from a BJ's Wholesale Club in Northern Westchester, police said.

The theft happened on Monday, Dec. 12 around 8:30 p.m., when police were notified of a larceny at the BJ's Club located in Yorktown at 3303 Crompond Rd., Yorktown Police announced on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

After investigating the incident, police determined that the suspect had stolen five items of clothing worth $98 from display shelves and had left the store without trying to pay for them. An arrest warrant was then issued for the suspect, who was identified as 35-year-old Jesse Ogden of Mount Pleasant.

Months later, on Friday, Feb. 17 around 7:40 p.m., Ogden was taken into custody in Cortlandt Manor after an unrelated traffic stop. Yorktown Police were notified of this, and then met with Westchester County Police and arrested Ogden on a charge of petit larceny.

Ogden is currently being held in Westchester County Jail on a bail of $10,000, which he was unable to post. He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

