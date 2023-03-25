Man Punches Victim In Neck, Head In Yorktown: Police

A man faces attempted assault charges after punching a victim in the neck and head during a domestic incident at a residence in Northern Westchester, police said.

The incident happened on Monday, March 20 around 6 p.m., when police in Yorktown responded to a domestic dispute at a residence in town, according to Yorktown Police.

There, police met with the suspect and victim and determined that 46-year-old Kendell Llewellyn of North Deerfield Ave. in Yorktown had allegedly punched the victim in the head and neck several times with a closed fist.

Llewellyn was then arrested and charged with third-degree attempted assault. He was later released and a temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

Llewellyn will appear in court on Thursday, April 27.

