Contact Us
Yorktown Daily Voice serves Yorktown, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Man Punches Victim In Neck, Head In Yorktown: Police

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
A Yorktown man faces attempted assault charges after allegedly punching a victim in the head and neck.
A Yorktown man faces attempted assault charges after allegedly punching a victim in the head and neck. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Kindel Media on Pexels

A man faces attempted assault charges after punching a victim in the neck and head during a domestic incident at a residence in Northern Westchester, police said. 

The incident happened on Monday, March 20 around 6 p.m., when police in Yorktown responded to a domestic dispute at a residence in town, according to Yorktown Police. 

There, police met with the suspect and victim and determined that 46-year-old Kendell Llewellyn of North Deerfield Ave. in Yorktown had allegedly punched the victim in the head and neck several times with a closed fist. 

Llewellyn was then arrested and charged with third-degree attempted assault. He was later released and a temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. 

Llewellyn will appear in court on Thursday, April 27.

to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.