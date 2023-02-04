Man Nabbed For Stealing From Gas Station In Yorktown: Police

A man faces larceny charges after stealing beer from a Northern Westchester gas station, police said.

The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 23 around 9:30 a.m. In Yorktown, when police responded to the Coco Farms gas station located at 3700 Barger St. (Route 132) for a reported theft of a quantity of Modelo beer.

After a brief investigation, police identified 31-year-old Brooklyn resident Felix Sosa as the suspect, and called him in for an interview.

During the interview, Sosa was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny. He will be arraigned in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Feb. 9.

