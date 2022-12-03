Contact Us
Man Charged With Driving Drunk On Road Shoulder In Yorktown: Police

The man was found driving while drunk on Route 202 in Yorktown, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Steve Buissinne

A man is charged with driving while drunk after police said they found him veering into the shoulder of a road in Northern Westchester. 

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, around 1 a.m., police observed a vehicle in Yorktown traveling west on Crompond Road (Route 202) going unusually slow and crossing the white fog line into the shoulder, according to Yorktown Police. 

Police then pulled the vehicle over and found that the driver, identified as 53-year-old Eugene Burke of Cortlandt Manor, was intoxicated, authorities said. 

Burke was then arrested and charged with first-degree driving while intoxicated. He is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to police. 

