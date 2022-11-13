Jeep Jumps Curb, Crashes Into Restaurant In Yorktown

Emergency responders rushed to the scene after a Jeep jumped a curb and crashed into a restaurant in Northern Westchester.

The incident happened around 3:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 in Yorktown.

The Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department said it was dispatched to the restaurant on Commerce Street for a report of a vehicle into the building.

Units arrived to find a vehicle that jumped a curb, went down an embankment, and went through the wall of the occupied restaurant, according to the department.

"Thankfully, no injuries were reported," the department said.

YHFD firefighters "evacuated the building, secured the vehicle, secured the building's utilities, and checked the structural integrity of the building and stood by and assisted with the removal of the vehicle, and rechecked the building for any additional structural damage," according to the department.

The scene was later turned over to the Town of Yorktown Building Department.

Car 2532, Car 2533, Rescue 16, Rescue-Engine 270, and Engine 272 with almost two dozen YHVFD members responded, the department said.

