First Responders Line Up To View Procession For Fallen Yorktown Officer

Ben Crnic
Members of the Yorktown Heights Fire Department and several other organizations stood over the Taconic State Parkway to honor the procession carrying fallen officer Kenneth Sgroi to his hometown.
Many first responders lined up to view and honor the procession carrying a fallen Northern Westchester police officer's body back to his hometown. 

On Wednesday, Jan 4, firefighters and other first responders stood on overpasses above the Taconic State Parkway in Yorktown to view the procession for fallen Yorktown officer Kenneth Sgroi, who died on Monday, Jan. 2 at the age of 37 after fighting a sudden illness. 

Members of the Yorktown Heights Fire Department, Millwood Fire Department, Yorktown Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and the Empress Emergency Medical Service all stood together to watch the procession, which was carrying Sgroi's body back to Yorktown from a hospital in New York City. 

A large American flag was flown over the parkway as the procession passed by. 

A resident of Shrub Oak, Sgroi had been promoted to Lieutenant in July 2022 after joining the department in 2009. He leaves behind his wife and two young children.

