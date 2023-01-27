DWI: 23-Year-Old Caught By Cop Directing Traffic Near Vehicle Fire In Yorktown

A 23-year-old drunk driver was caught after disobeying an officer who was directing traffic at a road closure in Northern Westchester, police said.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, around 3 a.m., officers from the Yorktown Police Department were directing traffic at a road closure caused by an unrelated vehicle fire on Crompond Road (Route 202). During this time, one vehicle did not obey an officer's orders, prompting the officer to pull the car over and investigate, police said in a release on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Police then determined that the driver of the vehicle was both drunk with a blood alcohol content of 0.18 percent, and driving the car with a suspended license.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Peekskill resident Brian Lehning, was then arrested and charged with:

Driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.18 percent or higher;

Failure to obey a police officer;

Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator.

Lehning was issued a ticket and was later released to a responsible adult. He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Feb. 2.

