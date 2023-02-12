Drunk Driver Caught After Crashing In Yorktown, Police Say

A drunk driver faces both charges and injuries after crashing in Northern Westchester, police said.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Feb. 7, around 2 p.m., when officers responded to a one-car crash in Yorktown near the intersection of Strang Boulevard and Oakside Road, according to Yorktown Police.

After arriving at the scene of the crash, police determined that the driver, 56-year-old Jeffrey Brideau of Poughquag, had been traveling while intoxicated and had unsafely moved out of his lane before crashing.

Brideau was arrested for driving while intoxicated and traffic offenses and was then taken to Hudson Valley Medical Center to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.

At the hospital, Brideau was processed for his charges and then released to a responsible party after his treatment. He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

