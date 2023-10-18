A Few Clouds 46°

Person Killed After Being Hit By Car In Yorktown

Authorities are investigating after a 58-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle at a Northern Westchester intersection. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Old Yorktown Road and Strang Boulevard in Yorktown, police said.
Ben Crnic
The incident happened in Yorktown on Wednesday, Oct. 18 just before 7 a.m., when a pedestrian was hit in the area of Old Yorktown Road and Strang Boulevard, Yorktown Police announced. 

Shortly after the crash, Yorktown Police officers as well as crews from Empress EMS, the Lake Mohegan Volunteer Ambulance Corp, and the Lake Mohegan Fire Department raced to the scene.

Once there, first responders found the pedestrian who was hit, a 58-year-old Yorktown resident, and declared them dead at the scene. According to the department, they had been hit by a 2023 Audi driving southbound on Old Yorktown Road that had been operated by a 66-year-old Yorktown resident. 

The victim's identity has not yet been released pending notification of their family. 

The crash is now being investigated by the Yorktown Police Accident Investigation Unit and the Westchester County Public Safety Accident Investigation Unit. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

