Contact Us
Yorktown Daily Voice serves Yorktown, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Rescuers Searching For Bear Mountain Bridge Jumper
Obituaries

Support Pours In For Family Of Town Employee Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Yorktown

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A GoFundMe created to support Jake Arcara's family has received more than $11,000 in donations.
A GoFundMe created to support Jake Arcara's family has received more than $11,000 in donations. Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "In Memory of Jake Arcara"

Members of the community have raised thousands of dollars to support the family of a Northern Westchester highway department worker who was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Jake Arcara, age 28, was struck by a vehicle while working as a machine equipment operator for the Yorktown Highway Department in the area of 477 London Road at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, police reported.

A GoFundMe, which was created to support Arcara's family, has received over $11,000 as of midday Monday, Sept. 19, more than doubling its $5,000 goal.

Organizers said the funds will be used in part to help pay for funeral and memorial services.

"Jake was engaged to be married next year," fundraiser organizer Marie Rose wrote. "He was a brother, an uncle, a son and a friend to all who knew him."

to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.