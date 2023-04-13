Former Fire Chief, Air Force Vet From Yorktown Heights Dies

A former fire chief and lifelong Northern Westchester resident who dedicated much of his life to firefighting has died.

Yorktown Heights resident Arthur Orneck, who served as the Chief of the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department between 1986 and 1987, died on Tuesday, April 4 at the age of 74, according to his obituary.

Born in White Plains in 1948, Orneck lived his entire life in Yorktown Heights and worked as a professional firefighter for the Greenville Fire District in Scarsdale for 20 years before retiring in 2000.

Additionally, he was also a 58-year life member of the Yorktown Heights Engine Company #1 and was elected to the Yorktown Heights Board of Fire Commissioners in 1993. He served on the Board for 30 years until his death.

Orneck was also a US Air Force veteran and served between 1968 and 1974, obtaining the rank of Sergeant, according to his obituary.

Orneck is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his five children, Mellissa, Jeffrey, Arthur, John, and Michael; as well as numerous other family members.

A visitation service for Orneck will be held on Thursday, April 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. as well as 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Clarks Funeral Home in Yorktown Heights at 2104 Saw Mill River Rd.

