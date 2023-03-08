Yorktown Repeat Offender Shares Child Porn To Social Media, Gets Years In Prison

A sex offender from Northern Westchester who was already on probation for another offense will spend years in prison after sharing child pornography on social media.

Yorktown resident Dylan Rodriguez, age 31, was sentenced on Tuesday, March 7 to three to six years in state prison for sharing child pornography online, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced.

Rodriguez, who was already on probation for another sex offense at the time of his arrest, uploaded a video of an approximately five-year-old female child engaged in sexual conduct to Kik, an online messaging application, on Oct. 15, 2021.

Additionally, Rodriguez also did not tell the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services that he had created a new email address between October 2021 and April 2022, which is a mandatory requirement for all registered sex offenders. This new email address had been used for his Kik account, officials said.

The investigation into Rodriguez was conducted by the DA Office's Cyber Crimes Bureau and High Technology Crimes Squad after they received a referral from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. As a result of this investigation, he was arrested on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Later in the year, on Tuesday, Dec. 12, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child;

Possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child;

Failure to register and to verify.

He also admitted to violating the conditions of his 10-year probation, which Rodriguez was sentenced to in 2013 after pleading guilty to similar charges. He was also registered as a Level One Sex Offender in 2014.

After completing his prison sentence, Rodriguez will be required to re-register as a sex offender.

