Yorktown High School Basketball Player Wins Gold Medal At Maccabiah Games

A Northern Westchester high school basketball player won a gold medal at an event in Israel featuring athletes from around the world.

Justin Price, a junior guard for the Yorktown High School varsity basketball team, was among the estimated 10,000 athletes from 80 countries who took part in the Maccabiah Games in July, the Yorktown Central School District announced on Monday, Aug. 1.

The games took place from Tuesday, July 12, through Tuesday, July 26, in Israel, and were open to Jewish athletes from all around the world, the district said.

President Joe Biden also attended the opening ceremonies.

Price played for the United States' 16-and-under basketball team, which finished the games undefeated, school officials reported.

The US played against Australia, Israel, Chile, Panama, and Germany, officials said.

According to the announcement, Price scored five points and had five rebounds in the gold-medal game against Israel.

In addition to basketball, he also plays for his high school's varsity football team.

“Justin is a great multi-sport student athlete at Yorktown,” said Mark Pavella, Yorktown High School basketball coach. “It was great watching him compete and be a leader for team USA in the Maccabiah games. I’m sure it was an unforgettable experience for him.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.