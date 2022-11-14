Road Closure Scheduled For Stretch Of Route 118 In Yorktown

State officials announced a planned closure for a stretch of State Route 118 in Northern Westchester.

Route 118 is scheduled to close between Birdsall Drive and Hanover Street in Yorktown, beginning Monday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Dec. 2, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

Officials said the road closure is being implemented to facilitate a culvert replacement.

Motorists should follow the posted detour, using US Route 202, Saw Mill River Road and State Route 35, and State Route 200 as an alternate, officials said.

