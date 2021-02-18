COVID-19: Westchester Sees Slight Uptick In Cases; Here's Brand-New Breakdown By Community

Westchester saw a slight uptick in active COVID-19 cases, though the overall virus-related numbers continue to trend in the right direction.

Health officials in Westchester are monitoring 6,878 active COVID-19 cases, up from approximately 6,600 earlier in the week, but down from more than 7,300 late last week and more than 11,000 cases three weeks ago.

Approximately 400 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Westchester hospitals, down from 566 as recently as Sunday, Jan. 24.

New virus-related deaths brought the total to 2,210 - 2,041 Westchester residents - in the county since the pandemic began.

The county continues vaccinating residents at a quick clip, with a total of 51,740 first and second doses administered at the Westchester County Center and White Plains Health Clinic as of Thursday, Feb. 18.

A total of 103,019 positive COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in Westchester out of nearly two million tests administered. The overall 5.2 percent positive infection rate is down slightly and among the lowest in the Hudson Valley.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on Feb. 18:

Yonkers: 1,900;

New Rochelle: 679;

Mount Vernon: 584;

White Plains: 396;

Port Chester: 265;

Yorktown: 251;

Greenburgh: 237;

Ossining Village: 190;

Eastchester: 170;

Mount Pleasant: 163;

Harrison: 159;

Peekskill: 158;

Somers: 140;

Cortlandt: 138;

Tarrytown: 96;

Mamaroneck Village: 93;

North Castle: 89;

Sleepy Hollow: 87;

New Castle: 77;

Bedford: 75;

Scarsdale: 67;

Rye City: 64;

Dobbs Ferry: 55;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 55;

Elmsford: 50;

Rye Brook: 48;

Mount Kisco: 47;

Mamaroneck Town: 47;

Tuckahoe: 45;

Croton-on-Hudson: 45;

Lewisboro: 45;

Pelham Manor: 44;

Pelham: 42;

Pleasantville: 34;

Larchmont: 34;

North Salem: 34;

Bronxville: 33;

Ardsley: 31;

Irvington: 28;

Briarcliff Manor: 28;

Ossining Town: 19;

Pound Ridge: 19;

Buchanan: 17.

To celebrate the lives lost in Westchester during the pandemic, County Executive George Latimer said that churches will ring bells at noon on March 3 - the one-year anniversary of the outbreak - and neighbors and community members have been encouraged to go outside and applaud for first responders at 7 p.m. that day.

There were 215,731 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 17, according to Cuomo, resulting in 6,434 new cases for a 3.15 percent positive infection rate.

One hundred and forty COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, as the total being treated dropped to 6,434 still being treated statewide, down by more than 800 a week ago. There are 1,258 patients in ICU, and 863 are currently intubated.

There were 114 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,548,979 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 35.5 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 37,440 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

