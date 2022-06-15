COVID-19: Vaccines For Kids Under 5 Unanimously Recommended By Expert FDA Panel

Federal health officials are moving closer to authorizing COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest Americans.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted on Wednesday, June 15 to recommend authorizing both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years old.

On Wednesday, the agency’s independent panel of experts voted to recommend the vaccines - which are currently only available for Americans 5 years and older - for younger children.

All 21 members of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee unanimously voted to approve the vaccine, officials said..

Moderna’s vaccine would be for children between the ages of 6 months to 5 years old, while Pfizer’s was deemed safe for those 6 months to 4 years old.

Moving forward, the FDA is expected to accept the committee’s recommendation, and it will then go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for final approval.

The CDC is expected to meet as soon as this weekend, with potential shots beginning as soon as next week.

