COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

The number of active novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Westchester County continue to drop as the number nears 500.
Westchester County Executive George Latimer said there are currently 521 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester County, down 25 from the day before and down from 1,174 three weeks ago.
According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been a total of 248,966 Westchester residents tested for COVID-19, resulting in 34,642 (13.9 percent) positive tests. 1,174 in Westchester have died from the virus.
In the past 24 hours, 4,611 residents were tested, with 45 new positive cases confirmed.
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Westchester by municipality, according to the latest numbers from the Department of Health:
- Yonkers: 7,099 (121 active);
- New Rochelle: 3,008 (59);
- Mount Vernon: 2,697 (45);
- White Plains: 1,816 (45);
- Port Chester: 1,240 (15);
- Ossining Village: 1,059 (9);
- Peekskill: 966 (15);
- Cortlandt: 846 (30);
- Yorktown: 694 (21);
- Mount Pleasant: 580 (11);
- Eastchester: 449 (9);
- Mamaroneck Village: 430 (8);
- Somers: 403 (60);
- Harrison: 396 (4);
- Sleepy Hollow: 371 (4);
- Scarsdale: 353 (1);
- Dobbs Ferry: 314 (6);
- Tarrytown: 284 (3);
- Mount Kisco: 279 (6);
- Bedford: 251 (6);
- Elmsford: 206 (14);
- Croton-on-Hudson: 203 (15);
- Rye City: 201 (2);
- North Castle: 198 (3);
- New Castle: 186 (5);
- Rye Brook: 179 (2);
- Mamaroneck Town: 169 (3);
- Pelham: 158 (0);
- Ossining Town: 154 (2);
- North Salem: 141 (4);
- Tuckahoe: 134 (0);
- Hastings-on-Hudson: 130 (1);
- Pleasantville: 121 (2);
- Lewisboro: 108 (4);
- Pelham Manor: 107 (2);
- Briarcliff Manor: 105 (4);
- Ardsley: 93 (0);
- Irvington: 82 (2);
- Larchmont: 67 (1);
- Bronxville: 65 (1);
- Buchanan: 34 (1);
- Pound Ridge: 27 (0).
Statewide, in the past 24 hours there have been 67,642 COVID-19 tests administered, with 749 (1.1 percent) coming back positive, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Hospitalizations dipped to under 1,000 at 996, with 17 more COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the total to 24,800 since the outbreak hit New York in mid-March.
