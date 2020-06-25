COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

The number of active novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Westchester County continue to drop as the number nears 500.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said there are currently 521 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester County, down 25 from the day before and down from 1,174 three weeks ago.

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been a total of 248,966 Westchester residents tested for COVID-19, resulting in 34,642 (13.9 percent) positive tests. 1,174 in Westchester have died from the virus.

In the past 24 hours, 4,611 residents were tested, with 45 new positive cases confirmed.

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Westchester by municipality, according to the latest numbers from the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 7,099 (121 active);

New Rochelle: 3,008 (59);

Mount Vernon: 2,697 (45);

White Plains: 1,816 (45);

Port Chester: 1,240 (15);

Ossining Village: 1,059 (9);

Peekskill: 966 (15);

Cortlandt: 846 (30);

Yorktown: 694 (21);

Mount Pleasant: 580 (11);

Eastchester: 449 (9);

Mamaroneck Village: 430 (8);

Somers: 403 (60);

Harrison: 396 (4);

Sleepy Hollow: 371 (4);

Scarsdale: 353 (1);

Dobbs Ferry: 314 (6);

Tarrytown: 284 (3);

Mount Kisco: 279 (6);

Bedford: 251 (6);

Elmsford: 206 (14);

Croton-on-Hudson: 203 (15);

Rye City: 201 (2);

North Castle: 198 (3);

New Castle: 186 (5);

Rye Brook: 179 (2);

Mamaroneck Town: 169 (3);

Pelham: 158 (0);

Ossining Town: 154 (2);

North Salem: 141 (4);

Tuckahoe: 134 (0);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 130 (1);

Pleasantville: 121 (2);

Lewisboro: 108 (4);

Pelham Manor: 107 (2);

Briarcliff Manor: 105 (4);

Ardsley: 93 (0);

Irvington: 82 (2);

Larchmont: 67 (1);

Bronxville: 65 (1);

Buchanan: 34 (1);

Pound Ridge: 27 (0).

Statewide, in the past 24 hours there have been 67,642 COVID-19 tests administered, with 749 (1.1 percent) coming back positive, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Hospitalizations dipped to under 1,000 at 996, with 17 more COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the total to 24,800 since the outbreak hit New York in mid-March.

