Brand-New Jersey Mike's To Open In Mohegan Lake

The Jersey Mike's eatery is set to open in Mohegan Lake at 3144 East Main St. in the plaza across from Cortlandt Town Center, according to the company's website.

An opening date has not yet been announced for the location.

Known for made-to-order sub sandwiches, the company, based in Manasquan, New Jersey, has around 2,000 locations across the United States.

Many of the cold subs offered by the numerous locations are made "Mike's Way," with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, vinegar, oil, and spices.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates on the eatery's opening date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.