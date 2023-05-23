New Jefferson Valley Eatery Cited For Unique Atmosphere, Appetizing Options

The new coffee spot boasts its own roastery, live music, and "a unique experience that goes beyond your typical cafe."

Common Grounds Cafe Lounge, located in Jefferson Valley at 3677 Hill Boulevard, may have only opened its doors at the end of March 2023 but has already made a name for itself by providing guests with a cozy and unique atmosphere alongside its handcrafted beverages.

The eatery, which features large windows and plenty of greenery, mixes an industrial style with modern touches, from handpainted murals to a neon sign above a stage built to accommodate live music.

Beyond the decor, Common Grounds offers homemade pastries and a full breakfast menu, with plans to expand to offer dinner and Sunday brunch menus.

The star of the show, no doubt, is the coffee.

With beans roasted in-house and unique drink add-ons like maple cold foam, Common Grounds’ coffee menu seems to shine.

“When you enter the aroma of the fresh coffee and yummy treats just get you in the best mood,” wrote Liana M. of Shrub Oak on the cafe’s Yelp page.

Liana raved that the coffee was “ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS.”

“I am a sucker for a caramel-flavored anything, so I got an iced caramel latte,” she said, “AND LET ME TELL YOU THE BEST ONE I’VE HAD IN MY LIFE. I wish I was kidding.”

Her only wish, she wrote, was a bigger cup.

In addition to weekly specials, menu items include the CG Lox Bagel, buffalo cauliflower blue cheese omelet, French onion soup, and more.

Also citing the “great vibes” of Common Grounds was foodie Andy Chen, who told the Peekskill Foodie Facebook group that their vegan bowl with chili lime shrimp was “healthy and tasty.”

“Very welcome addition to the area!”

Common Grounds is open seven days a week and offers the full food menu Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, click here.

