New Charges: Woman Assaulted By Ex-Boyfriend In Yorktown Home Invasion, DA Says

The two defendants, Bronx residents Darling Read, age 35, and Jovanda Paredes, age 29, were arraigned on Wednesday, July 5 in Westchester County Court in connection with an armed home invasion that happened on Friday, March 17, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

According to the DA's Office, on the night of the incident around 2:45 a.m., both Read and Paredes broke into a Yorktown home where Read's ex-girlfriend was staying.

The duo then woke the victim and chased her into a bathroom where they allegedly kicked and punched her numerous times in her head and body while stopping her from leaving and holding her at gunpoint with an un-serialized semi-automatic pistol.

After this, the couple then hit the victim with a hard object before stealing two iPhones, officials said.

Read and Paredes were both arrested by Yorktown Police in the Bronx within hours of the home invasion after an investigation into the incident was conducted by the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, the New York City Police Department, and the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force.

Yorktown Police and the NYPD also executed a search warrant on a Bronx storage unit rented by Paredes where the gun allegedly used in the incident was found. Additionally, authorities were able to find surveillance footage of the duo entering and leaving the Yorktown residence and storage facility on the night of the home invasion.

The duo is charged with the following:

Four felony counts of first-degree burglary;

Three felony counts of first-degree robbery;

Two felony counts of first-degree criminal use of a firearm;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony;

Two felony counts of second-degree assault;

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

In addition to these charges, Read was also indicted on a count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah called the home invasion a "stark reminder that domestic violence knows no boundaries and can take many different forms."

"Our Domestic Violence Bureau is dedicated to vigorously prosecuting the most violent cases in any form while ensuring survivors receive full support and assistance," Rocah added.

