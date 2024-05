The stretch of Route 6 westbound between Mountain Brook Road and Mill Street in Yorktown is closed to traffic as the result of a crash, Yorktown Police announced on Thursday, May 23 around 4:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. More information about the crash has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.