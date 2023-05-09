Man Throws Rocks Into Windows Of Parks, Rec Office In Yorktown: Police

The incident happened on Sunday, April 16 around 1:30 a.m., when police received a report of a suspect shattering glass windows at the Yorktown Parks and Recreation Office at 176 Granite Springs Rd., according to Yorktown PD.

Officers soon responded to the office and met with the person who reported the incident. An investigation at the scene determined that the suspect had thrown rocks into the windows, causing more than $250 in damage.

Weeks later, on Saturday, May 6, Yorktown Police received a tip that the suspect was in the area of Commerce Street. Officers then found the man, identified him as 24-year-old Michael Landolfi of Yorktown, and arrested him.

Landolfi was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and then released. He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, May 25.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.