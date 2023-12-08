Fair 40°

Man Steals Nearly $1.6K Of Baseball Gloves From Yorktown Store: Police

A 39-year-old man has been hit with a grand larceny charge after stealing almost $1,600 worth of baseball gloves from a store in Northern Westchester, police announced.

The baseball gloves were stolen from the Dick's Sporting Goods in the Jefferson Valley Mall, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Osmani Then-Mendez of Garfield, New Jersey was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 5 after surrendering himself to Yorktown Police on an outstanding arrest warrant, the department announced. 

According to the department, on Sunday, Oct. 15 just before 1 p.m., officers responded to Dick's Sporting Goods in the Jefferson Valley Mall at 650 Lee Blvd. in Yorktown after store staff reported a theft. An investigation determined that five baseball gloves valued at $1,599.95 had been taken from the store, police said.

The investigation eventually identified Then-Mendez as the suspect, and a warrant for his arrest was applied for on Monday, Nov. 20. 

After surrendering himself to police, Then-Mendez was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and remanded to Westchester County Jail. He is set to return to Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Dec. 12. 

