Man Steals Nearly $1.6K Of Baseball Gloves From Yorktown Store: Police

Osmani Then-Mendez of Garfield, New Jersey was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 5 after surrendering himself to Yorktown Police on an outstanding arrest warrant, the department announced.

According to the department, on Sunday, Oct. 15 just before 1 p.m., officers responded to Dick's Sporting Goods in the Jefferson Valley Mall at 650 Lee Blvd. in Yorktown after store staff reported a theft. An investigation determined that five baseball gloves valued at $1,599.95 had been taken from the store, police said.

The investigation eventually identified Then-Mendez as the suspect, and a warrant for his arrest was applied for on Monday, Nov. 20.

After surrendering himself to police, Then-Mendez was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and remanded to Westchester County Jail. He is set to return to Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.