Man Steals Hundreds Of Dollars Worth Of Metal From Yorktown Car Dealership: Police

A 59-year-old man faces charges after stealing hundreds of dollars worth of scrap metal from a Northern Westchester car dealership, police said.

The theft happened at the Nissan of Yorktown Heights Dealership, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Yorktown resident Stephen Brescia was arrested on Thursday, March 14 in connection with the theft, which happened in September 2023, according to Yorktown Police. 

On the day of the incident, Monday, Sept. 11 at around 2:15 p.m., officers learned of a larceny at the Nissan of Yorktown Heights car dealership at 3495 Crompond Rd. (Route 202). Responding police determined that Brescia had stolen $300 worth of miscellaneous scrap metal from a container on the dealership property, authorities said.

Brescia was arrested on Thursday at around 1:30 p.m. when a detective saw him walking in the Chase Bank parking lot at 720 Lee Blvd. while working an unrelated case. Several officers then responded and arrested him before charging him with petit larceny. 

Brescia was later released on his own recognizance and will appear in the Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, April 4. 

