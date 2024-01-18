Man Spits On Victim, Hits His Shopping Cart With Car At BJ's in Yorktown: Police

Peekskill resident Robert Casey, age 30, was arrested after surrendering himself to Yorktown Police on Thursday, Jan. 18 on charges resulting from an incident on Monday, Jan. 8, the department announced.

According to Yorktown Police, on the day of the incident around 10 a.m., officers responded to a verbal argument in front of the BJ's Wholesale Club in Yorktown at 3303 Crompond Rd. (Route 202). There, they met with the victim and determined that a verbal fight had happened between them and Casey.

During the heated exchange, Casey spit on the victim before getting into his vehicle that was parked in the fire lane and driving forward toward him, striking his shopping cart. Casey then drove away, police said.

Following his arrest on Thursday, Casey was charged with two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment and traffic infractions. A temporary order of protection was also issued on behalf of the victim, according to authorities.

Casey was later released on his own recognizance. He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

