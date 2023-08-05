Man Illegally Dumps Grill In Woods, Then Resists Arrest In Yorktown: Police

The arrest stemmed from an incident on Saturday, July 29 around 4:45 p.m., when Yorktown Police were notified of a man illegally dumping a grill in the woods near Mountain Brook Road.

According to the department, a responding officer found a van with a license plate matching the one reported by the caller and met with the driver, later identified as 62-year-old Mark Russo of Yorktown. They also saw that Russo had dumped the grill, a violation of the Yorktown town code.

After checking the van's plates, officers discovered that the vehicle was unregistered and had plates belonging to another car.

After this, Russo allegedly refused to provide his driver's license, registration, and proof of vehicle insurance to police. Additionally, he also resisted arrest by physically struggling to pull away from officers with his body and arms to stop them from handcuffing him, authorities said.

Eventually, Russo was arrested and taken to Hudson Valley Hospital for medical treatment before being taken to Yorktown Police headquarters, where he was charged with:

Resisting arrest;

Obstructing governmental administration;

Dumping;

Various traffic infractions.

Russo was later released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Aug. 17.

