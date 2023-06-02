Man Breaks Into Yorktown Apartment While Victim Sleeps, Police Say

The incident happened on Sunday, May 14 around 3:15 a.m., when police in Yorktown received a report of a man entering a victim's apartment without permission while they were sleeping, according to Yorktown Police.

Officers then responded to the scene and met with the victim before beginning an investigation into the incident. After a search of the area, the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Errol Fernandes of Yorktown, was found and identified.

The investigation eventually found that Fernandes had indeed entered and remained in the victim's apartment unlawfully and without permission. On Tuesday, May 30, Fernandes was found on Underhill Avenue in Yorktown, arrested, and charged with second-degree criminal trespass.

After being arraigned in court, an order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, and Fernandes was released on his own recognizance. He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, June 8.

